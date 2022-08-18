DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase Gets New Name, Management

The annual DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase has gotten a new name, new management and new dates, according to an announcement from show organizers. Now called the “Aero Showcase,” a name organizers say will allow them to explore expanding into other general aviation segments in addition to sport and recreational aviation, the show is scheduled to take place Oct. 21-22, 2022, at the DeLand Municipal Airport (KDED) in DeLand, Florida. Beginning with the upcoming 2022 event, the Aero Showcase will be managed by KDED-based Aero Affinity Holding Corporation in partnership with the city of DeLand.

“We are excited that a local company, Aero Affinity Holding Corporation, has decided to take over and rebrand this event which will now promote not only sport aviation but all aviation related activities at our airport,” said DeLand Mayor Robert Apgar. “I believe this will help us grow more jobs at the DeLand Airport.”

Aero Showcase organizers noted that the city of DeLand decided to transfer management of the event to a DeLand-based group following the resignation of event founder and Sport Aviation Manager Jana Filip, who joined the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) as its business development manager last month. The DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase was held for the first time in 2016. As previously reported by AVweb, last year’s showcase saw about 90 exhibitors following a two-year gap due to COVID.