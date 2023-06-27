EAA, Boeing Extend AirVenture Partnership

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has announced that Boeing will be continuing its long-time sponsorship of the organization’s annual AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention. Via a new three-year agreement, Boeing will retain naming rights to Boeing Plaza, have Jeppesen and ForeFlight product representation in the Pilot Proficiency Center and manage the Airline Crew Check-in. The company will also continue to provide AirVenture admission at no cost to all attendees 18 and younger, be a presenting sponsor for WomenVenture and support KidVenture.

“Boeing’s involvement with EAA and AirVenture means more people can engage with aviation at Oshkosh.” said EAA CEO and chairman Jack Pelton. “Boeing’s support of our free youth admission allows families to enjoy our event and discover flight, while EAA WomenVenture inspires women to pursue their dreams, and Boeing Plaza is known worldwide for a gathering of airplanes seen nowhere else but Oshkosh.”

EAA noted that its relationship with Boeing dates back to 1989 with Boeing currently representing “one of the largest vendor footprints on the AirVenture grounds.” AirVenture 2023 is scheduled to take place at Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 24-30. Further information about the event can be found on EAA’s website at www.eaa.org/airventure.