Air Force To Mark 100 Years Of Air Refueling

The U.S. Air Force plans to conduct flyovers across all 50 states on June 27 as a tribute to 100 years of air-to-air refueling efforts. Aircraft scheduled to take part in the event include KC-135 Stratotanker, KC-10 Extender and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft. More than 150 tankers from 26 installations are expected to participate.

“Air refueling propels our nation’s airpower across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Air Mobility Command Commander Gen. Mike Minihan. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

The first aerial refueling operation took place on June 27, 1923, when fuel was successfully transferred between two Army Air Service De Haviland DH-4Bs through a gravity hose. The mission was flown by 1st Lt. Virgil Hine, 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter. Currently, the Air Force is in the process of expanding its refueling fleet with 128 KC-46A Pegasus tankers on contract with the Boeing. The KC-46A can transfer up to 1,200 gallons of fuel per minute and is capable of refueling 64 aircraft types.