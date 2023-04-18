EAA Opens Applications For 2023 AirVenture Cup Race

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has officially opened applications for the 2023 edition of its annual AirVenture Cup Race. Now in its 25th year, the race covers a round-robin course of over 400 NM starting and ending at Wisconsin’s Wausau Downtown Airport (KAUW). The event is set to begin at 9 a.m. Central Time on July 23, a day before the opening of EAA’s 2023 AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in and convention.

“The EAA AirVenture Cup Race provides pilots and aircraft builders an opportunity to race their aircraft in a safe and fun environment, all while promoting aviation in and over the communities where the races are held,” EAA said. “The first race in 1998 started in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, with 10 aircraft and has grown to be the major aviation event it is today, drawing thousands of spectators.”

EAA says it expects over 70 aircraft to fly in the event this year. Judged by time, participants race in categories determined by aircraft certification, landing gear configuration and engine size. First, second and third place will be awarded in each category.

More information is available on the EAA AirVenture Cup Race website at www.airventurecuprace.com.