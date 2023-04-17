SpaceX Scrubs First Starship Launch Attempt

SpaceX has scrubbed the first launch attempt of its integrated Starship launch vehicle and Super Heavy rocket, citing issues with the pressurization system. The attempt was called off less than 10 minutes before launch, with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk noting via Twitter that a “pressurant valve appears to be frozen.” SpaceX says it is targeting Thursday, April 20, for its next try.

“With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship,” SpaceX said.

The launch will be the first flight test for the fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket. To date, the systems have been tested separately with Starship’s upper stage completing several sub-orbital flight tests and the Super Heavy undergoing “increasingly complex” static fires. As previously reported by AVweb, SpaceX received its permit for the launch last week.