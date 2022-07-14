NAFI To Host Conference For Flight Instructors

The National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) has announced plans to host an industry-wide conference for flight instructors. Dedicated to “professionalism in aviation education and training,” the NAFI Summit: Flight Instruction Excellence is open to current and prospective certified flight instructors, aviation leaders, industry advocates, government representatives and media. It will feature keynote speakers along with opportunities to share best practices, business skills and instructional techniques.

“This is an exciting opportunity to highlight the important role of flight instructors in creating and maintaining a safe and growing pilot population during times of dramatic change,” said NAFI Chair Karen Kalishek. “The upcoming summit actively supports NAFI’s vision of safer pilots through excellence in flight instruction.”

The NAFI Summit is expected to take place in October 2023. The exact date and location for the conference have not yet been confirmed. The organization noted that it will provide regular updates as plans for the event are finalized.