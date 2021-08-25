NBAA-BACE To Feature Owner/Single-Pilot Operator Pavilion

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has announced that its upcoming Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) will, for the first time, feature an owner/single-pilot operator pavilion. Pavilion activities will include sessions designed for single-pilot turboprop and jet operators along with an owner pilot association showcase, OEM and supplier presentations and networking opportunities. It will be located in the NBAA-BACE outdoor aircraft display at Nevada’s Henderson Executive Airport (HND).

“Owner-pilots are not just a key part ​of the business aviation community: they’re innovators, thought leaders and groundbreaking entrepreneurs,” said NBAA senior vice president for strategy, marketing and innovation Andrew Broom. “This pavilion is more than just a place to gather – it’s a new platform for fostering deeply shared peer connections, to everyone’s benefit.”

Also new to the convention this year are an indoor aircraft display and advanced air mobility (AAM) pavilion, both of which will be set up at the Las Vegas Convention Center. NBAA-BACE is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14. As previously reported by AVweb, the event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.