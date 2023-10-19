CAE Partners With Sun Air Jets On Pilot Development Program

Montreal, Quebec, Canada-based training specialist CAE and Sun Air Jets announced today at this year’s NBAA-BACE (National Business Aviation Association – Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition) in Las Vegas that they are collaborating on a pilot development program. Launched by CAE this spring at its Morristown, New Jersey facility, the program started with courses targeting Beechcraft King Air 350 turboprop-twin pilots. According to CAE, “This new Sun Air Jets program allows young pilots to gain flight hours and experience by operating flights as second-in-command (SIC) on aircraft that do not require more than one pilot.”

Alexandre Prevost, CAE’s division president of business aviation and helicopter training, said, “With the increased demand for business aviation pilots, CAE is committed to working in partnership with operators like Sun Air Jets to ensure they have the highly trained pilots needed to maintain safe and efficient operations. [The program] not only gives young pilots a way to build their hours and gain experience, but it also allows them to fly with more seasoned colleagues and benefit from their knowledge, resulting in safer operations.”

Ed Fares, Sun Air Jets’ director of operations, added, “This Pilot Development Program will help provide additional qualified pilots while increasing overall safety. The program is designed to bring beneficial operating experience to our young pilots allowing them the opportunity to grow into bigger jet aircraft and build a strong foundation as a safe and professional pilot.”