Textron Announces Launch Customer For Citation CJ3 Gen 2 Light Jet

Textron Aviation announced today (Oct. 18) at the NBAA-BACE (National Business Aviation Association – Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition) in Las Vegas that FlyExclusive is the launch customer for the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen 2 twinjet. Last year, charter operator FlyExclusive, which already operates a fleet of Citation X, Sovereign, Excel/XLS, CJ3/CJ3+ and Encore/Encore+ aircraft, announced a fleet modernization program that included ordering as many as 44 new aircraft, including up to 30 CJ3+ light jets.

Jim Segrave, founder, chairman and CEO of FlyExclusive said, “We take pride in being the fleet launch customer for the Citation CJ3 Gen 2, building on our decades-long relationship with Textron Aviation.”

Lannie O’Bannion, Textron Aviation senior VP for global sales and flight operations, said, “The CJ3 Gen2 is the ideal aircraft to enhance FlyExclusive’s existing fleet.” According to Textron Aviation, the Citation CJ3 Gen2 was designed with pilot input, with four and a half inches of extra legroom for the pilot. It comes with Garmin G3000 avionics, including autothrottle technology and systems connectivity designed to reduce pilot workload and increase situational awareness. The optional Enhanced Vision System (EVS) provides “improved clarity and optimized situational awareness,” said Textron.

The Citation CJ3 Gen2 affords standard seating for nine passengers but adds an option for an eight-passenger cabin including additional storage space. Maximum range is 2,040 NM and maximum payload is listed as 2,135 pounds.