Airbus Lands Record A320 Order

India-based airline IndiGo signed a firm order for 500 A320 family aircraft on Monday at the 2023 Paris Air Show. According to Airbus, the deal represents the largest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation. In addition, the agreement brings the total number of aircraft IndiGo has on order from Airbus to 1,330.

“This landmark order marks a new chapter in Airbus and IndiGo’s relationship that is democratising affordable air travel for millions of people in the world’s fastest growing aviation market,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and Head of International. “It is also a resounding endorsement of the A320 Family’s best-in-class operating economics that have been powering IndiGo’s growth for almost two decades.”

IndiGo, which is headquartered in New Delhi, placed its first order with Airbus in 2005. The airline currently operates a fleet of 162 A320neo, 79 A321neo and 21 A320ceo passenger jets along with two A321 freighter aircraft. Airbus noted that it now has more than 8,700 orders from over 130 customers for A320 family aircraft.