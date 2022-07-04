ACE Announces New Business Development Manager

The Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) has announced that Jana Filip has been named business development manager for the organization. According to ACE, Filip’s role will include creating and managing initiatives that “cultivate individual, corporate, and foundation gifts, grants, programs, and events” that will provide financial support for ACE and its annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo (SNF). Filip joins several new team members at ACE and SNF including President and CEO Gene Conrad, Executive Director Eric Crump and Education Director Kimberly Brewer.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jana to the team,” said Conrad. “This is an area we’ve anticipated expanding in order to continue the growth of our organizations and missions. With her considerable experience and passion for the industry, we know Jana is the right person for the job.”

Filip has an extensive background in sport aviation and event planning including serving on the initial planning committee for the Sebring U.S. Sport Aviation Expo in 2002. She continued to assist with planning for the event, along with volunteering and directing the event’s hospitality booth, before taking over as event director in 2011. In 2016, she founded the DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase at Florida’s DeLand Municipal Airport (DED).