King Schools Launches New Program For Flight Instructors

King Schools officially launched a new program for flight instructors this week at the 2023 Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida. According to the school, the program is designed to let instructors track a student’s progress in their online King Schools courses. Once signed up for the King Schools Flight Instructor Program, which is free to join, the CFI will be able to link up with students and see “the topics students have covered, which ones gave them trouble, and how they performed on the quizzes at the end of each section.”

“With those insights, instructors can shape their own curriculum to best meet the students’ needs,” King Schools said. “There’s a double benefit: Instructors not only learn the strengths and weaknesses of individual students, but can also identify which areas in their own teaching are working well and which ones need more emphasis or a different approach.”

Instructors participating in the program will also receive several King Schools courses free including private pilot, instrument rating, commercial pilot and flight instructor offerings. In addition, instructors will have access to the school’s online aviation library, flash card app and “Your First Flying Lesson” course, which is aimed at showing potential students what it is like to learn to fly. Further information is available on the King Schools website at kingschools.com/cfi-program.