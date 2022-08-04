Sun ‘n Fun Gets New Airshow Director

Dennis Dunbar is joining the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo as its new director of airshows and attractions, the organization announced on Wednesday. Dunbar, who brings more than 20 years of airshow management experience to the position, has also served as director of airshow operations for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) annual AirVenture fly-in convention for the last ten years. In addition, he is currently the chairman of the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) board of directors and previously chaired the Event Organizers Safety and Operations Committee.

“Dennis brings valuable industry experience to SUN ‘n FUN,” said Rick Garcia, Gulf Coast Avionics CEO and chairman of the board of directors for Sun ‘n Fun parent organization the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE). “His reputation as a leader in air show entertainment, education and safety is a perfect fit as we engage, educate, and accelerate the next generation of aerospace professionals.”

ACE and Sun ‘n Fun have announced a number of staffing changes in recent months, beginning with president and CEO Gene Conrad, who took over in April following the retirement of John “Lites” Leenhouts. In May, the organization brought Eric Crump onboard as its executive director and Kimberly Brewer joined the team as the new education director. Jana Filip was announced as ACE’s new business development manager in July.