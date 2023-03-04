Fatality Reported In Turbulence Incident

CBS News Analyst Robert Sumwalt is reporting that one person died on a Bombardier Challenger 300 that encountered severe turbulence and diverted to Bradley Field in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, on Friday. Sumwalt, who was head of the NTSB before joining the network as its Transportation Safety Analyst, said the aircraft is registered to a Kansas company. He’s also head of the Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety at Embry-Riddle. A major winter storm moved into the area on Friday bringing high winds and snow. The storm was expected to drop as much as a foot of snow over parts of New England.
The FAA confirmed the aircraft had diverted and issued the following statement to AVweb: “A Bombardier CL30 jet diverted to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, around 4 p.m. local time Friday, March 3, after encountering severe turbulence. The pilot was flying from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia. Five people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.”
Pretty hard to get hurt in turbulence when you’re belted in.
Exactly the thought I had.
Problem is rich people on charters have an annoying habit of ignoring seat belt signs just like regular airline passengers do. And since there is no flight attendant required on planes of that size it is very difficult for the flight crew to enforce once the briefing is done and flight is airborne. Anyway RIP.
On Friday afternoon, my co-pilot and I were scheduled to fly a King Air 200 plus 4 passengers from Memphis to Lexington, KY (about 1 hr 15 min) that would land at LEX around 4:45 pm EST. Friday morning we cancelled because winds were forecast up to 50 knots at LEX. Forecast turbulence also looked bad.
The actual surface winds at LEX around 4:30 pm EST were up to 60 knots.
I am happy to report that the crew and passengers are at their homes in the Memphis area and did not receive any injuries by staying on the ground.
Aeronautical Decision Making at its finest. Discretion is the better part of valor.
ADSBExchange shows the flight climbing at 2000 ft/min and a ground speed of 320 kts, then over Hatfield, MA at 23450 ft the vertical speed jumps to 3648, 4880 and 5880 over a period of 5 seconds. The FMS was set for 225 and the ground track was 200.
