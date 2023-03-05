Whadayamean Unleaded Fuel Will Trash My Valves?

Paul Bertorelli
Now that GAMI’s G100UL is fully approved and awaiting distribution, owners are hearing questions about how unleaded fuel might cause valve damage in aircraft engines. It was once a thing in car engines, but in this video, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli examines the issues and finds valve seat recession an unlikely consequence of using unleaded aviation fuel.

