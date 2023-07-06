5G Concerns Fizzle With Uneventful July 1 Power Boost

It would appear concerns over 5G interference with radio altimeters have faded away. The deadline for telcom providers to crank up the power on 5G antennas near airports came and went on July 1 and the widespread disruptions and cancellations forecast by some did not appear to materialize. Only Delta responded to lightreading.com when asked for comment on the deadline. “We expect minimal operational impact,” the airline said in an email response. At the request of the FAA, telcoms agreed to reduce power from 5G transmitters near airports until July 1 to allow time for 5G retrofits or replacements.

The non-event passed just a couple of weeks after Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg fretted that 5G presented “a real risk of delays or cancellations.” Most airlines have completed 5G-resistant retrofits on their fleets although Delta still has about 20 percent of its planes to upgrade. That the deadline passed in summer is helping to minimize the impact since it’s only a problem in low visibility landings. Delta said it would schedule its non-compliant planes for fair weather destinations when possible to avoid delays and cancellations.