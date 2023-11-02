Air Ambulance Learjet Crashes In Mexico: No Survivors

According to preliminary reports, a Learjet 35A operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crashed on landing at General Mariano Matamoros Airport in Cuernavaca (CVJ/MMCB) in southern Mexico, about 30 miles south of Mexico City. While some news outlets have reported four on board, the AirMed&Rescue website reports there were five crew members and no passengers, presumably two pilots and three medical personnel. There were no survivors.

The Learjet had departed from Toluca International Airport, a 40-mile flight. It reportedly landed long on 9,500-foot Runway 20, overran the runway and continued down a steep embankment where it burst into flames.

The accident occurred at roughly 2:30 p.m. local time yesterday (Nov. 1). Weather at the time was reported as light variable winds with scattered clouds at 2,000 feet AGL and a broken cloud layer at 25,000 feet. The airport is located in an area with high terrain nearby.