Air Ambulance Learjet Crashes In Mexico: No Survivors

According to preliminary reports, a Learjet 35A operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crashed on landing at General Mariano Matamoros Airport in Cuernavaca (CVJ/MMCB) in southern Mexico, about 30 miles south of Mexico City. While some news outlets have reported four on board, the AirMed&Rescue website reports there were five crew members and no passengers, presumably two pilots and three medical personnel. There were no survivors.
The Learjet had departed from Toluca International Airport, a 40-mile flight. It reportedly landed long on 9,500-foot Runway 20, overran the runway and continued down a steep embankment where it burst into flames.
The accident occurred at roughly 2:30 p.m. local time yesterday (Nov. 1). Weather at the time was reported as light variable winds with scattered clouds at 2,000 feet AGL and a broken cloud layer at 25,000 feet. The airport is located in an area with high terrain nearby.
RIP to those in the plane.
Weather conditions and runway length looks like “Landing 101”. What the heck happened?