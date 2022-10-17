Air Force Going Green

Air Force blue is giving way to green on some projects as the heavy fossil fuel consumer looks at ways to lighten its load on the environment. The Air Force announced this week that it’s looking at blended wing designs for future tanker and cargo aircraft that it says will burn up to 30 percent less fuel. It also plans to cut emissions at bases and other ground facilities by half of 2008 levels by 2033 and to have net-zero installations by 2046. “Our overall goal is to deliver more combat power to the warfighter using less fuel,” the Air Force’s the report said. It will also harden facilities against severe weather.

Secretary of the Air Force. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said facing up to environmental challenges won’t blunt the Air Force’s effectiveness. “Make no mistake – the department’s mission remains to fly, fight, and win, anytime and anywhere. We are focused on modernization and improving our operational posture relative to our pacing challenge: China. We remain ready to respond and achieve air and space dominance when and where the nation needs us,” said Kendall. “Our mission remains unchanged, but we recognize that the world is facing ongoing and accelerating climate change and we must be prepared to respond, fight, and win in this constantly changing world.”