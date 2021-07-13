Alaska Pilot, Passengers Foil Attempted Murder-Suicide

In single-pilot aircraft, non-pilot passengers are often welcome in the right front seat. But Joshua Kersch, a Cessna Caravan pilot for Ryan Air, declined such a request on a 76-NM flight from Bethel to Aniak, Alaska, perhaps saving his life and those of five passengers.

On July 7, 18-year-old Jaden Lake-Kameroff of Bethel boarded the scheduled Ryan Air flight. A spokesman for the Alaska State Troopers told the Anchorage Daily News, “Lake-Kameroff had asked the pilot to fly the plane … during the flight and initially asked to sit in the unoccupied copilot seat. Both requests were denied by the pilot.”

According to a statement released by the State Troopers, while approaching to land and about five miles from Aniak at about 1,000 to 1,500 feet above the ground, Lake-Kameroff “got up from his seat and took control of the yoke causing the Cessna Caravan to nosedive.” Kirsch pushed him back and regained control of the airplane as the four other passengers subdued the teen. The Caravan landed safely.

Alaska State Troopers from Aniak responded to the 2:44 p.m. (local time) call, arrested Lake-Kameroff and charged him with terroristic threatening in the 2nd degree, five counts of attempted assault in the 1st degree and four counts of assault in the 3rd degree. The troopers also notified the FAA of the incident.

According to an affidavit prepared by the state troopers, Lake-Kameroff told them he was attempting suicide. He said he had talked with behavioral health officials, but said it had not helped.

Ryan Air President Lee Ryan praised Kersch, saying, “Our pilot relied heavily on his training procedures and his professionalism and landed without further incident. We’re extremely thankful for the safe outcome and extremely grateful for the passengers and the pilot and [air traffic control] collectively working together to land safely.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska is conferring with local, state and federal law enforcement partners on preparing federal charges, according to a spokesperson for the office.