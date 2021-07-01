AirCar Completes First Inter-City Flight

Slovakia-based Klein Vision successfully flew its AirCar roadable aircraft prototype from Nitra to Bratislava this week. The 35-minute flight marks the first time the vehicle has travelled between two cities. Described as a “dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle,” the AirCar is equipped with a 160HP BMW engine and features an automated transition time of less than three minutes.

“This flight starts a new era of dual transportation vehicles,” said pilot and company co-founder Stefan Klein. “It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual.”

To date, the two-seat AirCar Prototype 1 has flown for over 40 hours, reaching altitudes of up to 8,200 feet and a top speed of 190km/h (103 knots). According to Klein Vision, the Prototype 2 model will be equipped with a 300HP engine and capable of a 300 km/h (162 knot) cruise speed with a 1000 km (540 NM) range. The company is pursuing EASA CS-23 aircraft certification with an M1 road permit for the vehicle. Four versions of the AirCar are reportedly in the works including two-seat, four-seat, twin-engine and amphibious models.