Aircraft Damaged After Student Denied Solo

A 23-year-old flight student at Treasure Coast Flight Training in Stuart, Florida, is facing numerous charges after at least 10 aircraft were vandalized earlier this week. Officials allege he damaged the planes after being denied a solo flight.

In a Facebook post, the Martin County Sheriff’s department said the student, Sumebh Singh, was arrested at Witham Field Airport Monday afternoon on charges of felony criminal mischief after damaging throttles on 10 of the school’s aircraft.

According to Chief Deputy John Budensiek, Singh had allegedly paid $50,000 to Treasure Coast Flight Training and became agitated after instructors told him he wasn’t ready to solo. According to the Deputy, Singh’s goal was to cause $50,000 in damages for what he had paid to the school.

Investigators said all flight school aircraft have since been grounded until mechanics can evaluate the extent of the damage. “We’re not certain that that’s all the damage he did,” Budensiek said. “That’s just what we can immediately see.”

Budensiek also mentioned Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been notified as Singh is an Indian citizen.