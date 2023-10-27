Aircraft Damaged After Student Denied Solo

A 23-year-old flight student at Treasure Coast Flight Training in Stuart, Florida, is facing numerous charges after at least 10 aircraft were vandalized earlier this week. Officials allege he damaged the planes after being denied a solo flight.
In a Facebook post, the Martin County Sheriff’s department said the student, Sumebh Singh, was arrested at Witham Field Airport Monday afternoon on charges of felony criminal mischief after damaging throttles on 10 of the school’s aircraft.
According to Chief Deputy John Budensiek, Singh had allegedly paid $50,000 to Treasure Coast Flight Training and became agitated after instructors told him he wasn’t ready to solo. According to the Deputy, Singh’s goal was to cause $50,000 in damages for what he had paid to the school.
Investigators said all flight school aircraft have since been grounded until mechanics can evaluate the extent of the damage. “We’re not certain that that’s all the damage he did,” Budensiek said. “That’s just what we can immediately see.”
Budensiek also mentioned Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been notified as Singh is an Indian citizen.
This is a clear indication that this person is NOT fit to assume the responsibility of being a pilot.
Or maybe this guy is going to blame ‘shrooms too?
A hard and expensive way to root out those unfit or the cockpit at any level (especially considering recent events) including primary training. I’m not going to speculate here, but one has to wonder if the increased access to home computer flight simulator programs (MSFS & X-Plane specifically) has had any negative impact on how young students react to real world instruction vs. just being in front of a computer at home and learning bad practices.
What I can say however is that I have met more than one instructor who cringed when he or she took on a new student pilot and the first thing the new student said was “I learned how to fly on Microsoft Flight Simulator.” Breaking bad habits to learn all over again is twice the work. And then of course there are those who just weren’t cut out with the coordination gift of “getting it” after so many hours as a student not signed off for solo.