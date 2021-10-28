Aircraft Makes Successful Emergency Landing On Highway

A Piper Warrior made a successful emergency landing on Highway 407 outside of Toronto, Canada, after experiencing an engine failure shortly after takeoff on Wednesday. The two people onboard, both pilots, were not injured. According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division, there was no damage to the aircraft or any vehicles on the ground.
The aircraft, which was on its first flight following a 100-hour inspection, departed from Buttonville Municipal Airport (CYKZ) at a little before 11 a.m. local time heading for Grimsby Regional Airport (CNZ8). The plane is registered to the Caribbean Flying Club, which is based at CNZ8. The pilot flying, an instructor at the club, reported that the runup was normal and the aircraft climbed to approximately 2,000 feet before the engine began sputtering following a fuel tank switch.
The aircraft was removed from the road via crane and flatbed truck several hours after landing. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Good driving.
Sad looking little airplane.
The question is what happened. My pre-excitement policy is if I do anything (i.e. switch tanks) that causes excitement (stopped engine) first thing on agenda is to undo the change. In this case what happened when he went back to the prior tank; the one that the engine ran on?
Sounds like may have been fuel starvation.
CYKZ is at 650′ so since he was at 2,000′ he should have had maybe a minute or two to diagnose and act. I don’t know where the selector is in this plane but perhaps with two pilots one could drive the other can mess with the engine restart checklist. Mags, mixture, carb heat, tanks, etc.
Either way, well done, good landing.
Also I wonder if the 100 hour had anything to do with it. I’ve always been of the opinion annuals break airplanes.
Who in their right mind is changing fuel tanks so soon after takeoff, especially on an airplane’s first flight out of maintenance?