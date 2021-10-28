Sporty’s Unveils 2022 Course Updates

Sporty’s has released the 2022 edition of its Pilot Training platform featuring additional TV app options, new audio training segments and an interactive flight instructor portal. The new version also allows integration with AOPA’s Flight Training Advantage (AFTA) web portal- and iPad-based training application, which will let Sporty’s users connect course progress to AFTA. In addition, Sporty’s course video segments have been updated and expanded to cover topics such as changes to airspace, tips for flight planning with Garmin avionics, new ForeFlight weather tools and commercial pilot maneuvers.

“As pilot hiring takes off after a brief pandemic pause, a good home study course is critical for efficient flight training,” said Sporty’s Academy President Eric Radtke. “Sporty’s Pilot Training apps make it easier for pilots to achieve their aviation goals, with powerful training tools that can be used across all their devices.”

According to Sporty’s, the new flight instructor portal is designed to let students share course progress and practice test results with their instructors and provide a way for instructors to track performance for multiple students and view course content. Along with the addition of the audio-only option for course segments, app users will also be able to access text transcripts of the lessons. The 2022 Sporty’s Pilot Training app is available on iOS and Android devices and smart TV platforms Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast.