Army Pilots Get Surprise Three-Year Hitch Extensions

Army pilots are fighting mad after being told they will have to serve three years longer than they thought they’d signed up to stay in. According to CNN the Army says about 600 officers, many of them pilots and many of them West Point grads, are affected by an “error” in the administration of a program that allows new officers more control of where they are deployed. “Our overall goal to correct this issue is to provide predictability and stability for our soldiers while maintaining readiness across our force,” said Lt. Gen. Douglas Stitt, the head of Army personnel. But it appears the affected officers will still have to serve their extended hitches and it’s causing a lot of issues. It’s also likely that a lot of the affected pilots were headed to civilian aviation jobs.
In a letter to Congress, dozens of Army pilots claimed they were “misled” about their obligation when they became active-duty members. “While I have cherished my time as a member of this incredible Army, I am looking forward to a civilian career that may now be upended due to the gross mismanagement of my Active Duty Service Obligation,” one pilot said in the letter to Congress. The issue has also affected the officers’ spouses, some of whom had taken jobs based on their anticipated ability to decide where they were going to be living.
In the reserves, you know you can be called up any time. But active duty folks, if they were told a firm discharge date, even if it was an administrative error, the original date should be honored. I’m assuming they would then still have an inactive reserve commitment maybe. But to take these folks and extend them 3 years,is taking good professionals who have been committed to honoring their service obligation, and instead now turn them into a bunch of bad, bad less productive attitude folks. If the Army screwed it up, then the Army needs to bite the bullet in this case.
Most folks who go into military service don’t know that they incur a 6 year service commitment period … some active and some inactive. During the inactive reserve period, they could be reactivated. And if you do a 20 year career, you’re in for 30 AND callable after that up to a certain age … so two different ways depending upon the need. I suspect that the Army is SO short of people that this is a back door method of slowing the departures of people from Service? There’s more to THIS story than meets the eye, IMHO. If these people have a written contract, I think we’ll be hearing of lawsuits soon.
I was in the Army for more than 25 years. Most DO know, and it’s more like 8 years total, active/reserve.
I am not sure what you are talking about “if you do 20, you are in for 30″… Never heard anything like that one.
As far as a “firm” discharge date, there’s no such thing. 🙂
Do you know what ETS stands for? ESTIMATED Time of Separation.
Having faced a DEROS extension, I feel the pain, stress, frustration, and disappointment.
“Mislead.”
It is always someone else’s fault.
“The issue has also affected the officers’ spouses”
The Navy informed me that if they had wanted me to get married they would have put a woman in my seabag.
The Army, and other departments, have pulled this sort of nonsense on all sorts of members. They missed my paycheck and lost lots of paperwork on different occasions. I’ve met soldiers cheated on contracts and bonuses many times. I know an army aviator whose training flight crash was later reclassified as a non military injury to vastly reduce his benefits (his bird was hit by parts from another he was in formation with). In the nineties, the medical school scholarship recipients were all ambushed with a retroactive change in policy. Historically, doctors did their residency as part of their service requirements, but suddenly, these doctors were told to go do their residency as civilians and report for duty years later to do their obligation.
It doesn’t really matter what the contracts say in the end. I’ve never heard of anyone winning. Congress blames the people they are supposed to be overseeing, and voters do not punish them. I quit voting a few years ago. My new plan is to go vote against incumbents with prejudice until we see a return to reasonable and competent government.