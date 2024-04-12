Augusta Regional Airport Braces For Masters Week Surge

As Masters week kicks off, some 1,500 aircraft are expected to descend on Augusta Regional Airport (KAGS), though securing a parking reservation for golf’s biggest tournament comes with a hefty price tag.

Aircraft arriving between April 7-15, should be prepared to pay special event fees based on weight, ranging from $125 to $3,000. The airport’s website also mentions ramp fees will be charged per day.

Assistant Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Lauren Smith, told Business Insider Augusta Regional Airport sees an average of 62 aircraft take off and land per day, but during Masters week, the airport is anticipating up to 300 airplanes per day. Since Sunday, air traffic has spiked to more than 1,000 arrivals, according to FlightAware.

But it’s not just private jets arriving, major carriers including Delta Air Lines and American Airlines have both added direct flights for the tournament. “Our numbers are going to be very high because of all those additional flights,” Smith told Business Insider. “Normally, the Monday after the Masters is a mass exodus and that’s our busiest day, but this year, we think Wednesday and even Thursday are going to be just as busy.”