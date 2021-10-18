Boeing Warns Of Defective 787 Parts

Boeing has told authorities that some of the small titanium parts that hold the Boeing 787 together were not manufactured properly. It has also stressed that the issue presents no immediate flight safety issues. The parts were made by an Italian company and sold to Boeing by Leonardo, a major supplier to Boeing. Leonardo no longer buys parts from that company (Manufacturing Processes Specification). It does not appear any aircraft will be grounded and any fleet action will be determined after talks with the FAA.

The parts involved include fittings, spacers, brackets and clips in assemblies throughout the aircraft. It’s the latest in a series of manufacturing issues that have affected the Dreamliner, most notably a skin wrinkling issue that could affect structural integrity. Production was most recently suspended last May.