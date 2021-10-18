Boeing Warns Of Defective 787 Parts

Boeing has told authorities that some of the small titanium parts that hold the Boeing 787 together were not manufactured properly. It has also stressed that the issue presents no immediate flight safety issues. The parts were made by an Italian company and sold to Boeing by Leonardo, a major supplier to Boeing. Leonardo no longer buys parts from that company (Manufacturing Processes Specification). It does not appear any aircraft will be grounded and any fleet action will be determined after talks with the FAA.
The parts involved include fittings, spacers, brackets and clips in assemblies throughout the aircraft. It’s the latest in a series of manufacturing issues that have affected the Dreamliner, most notably a skin wrinkling issue that could affect structural integrity. Production was most recently suspended last May.
> some of the small titanium parts that hold the Boeing 787 together were not manufactured properly.
Gee, where do I start …
15% of the 787 by weight consists of titanium. The reason is that carbon fiber, aluminum and water cause galvanic corrosion, destroying any aluminum parts, so titanium must be used when in contact with carbon fiber. That rules out aluminum rivets as used in almost every other plane for the past 100 years.
So when I see “small titanium parts”, my reaction is that description matches 15% of the plane, and either the part was fabricated in-house or it needs a valid tag, which MPS didn’t provide. So all those parts from MPS need to be ripped out and replaced.
But it gets better.
When mfg. something with carbon fiber, there is a “carbon tax” (what I call it) that increases costs at every turn.
In the case of airframes, carbon fiber explodes when struck by lightning, in one case 48 holes were found after one strike. The 787 wings started with copper lightning conductors, but those were eliminated in the name of “efficiency.” Wonder where the lightning goes now? Note that there is about 1 strike per 2,300 flight hours, so that’s pretty often.
FAA, get engaged and do your job providing oversight on the 787. So far, I’m not seeing it.