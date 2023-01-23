Bonanza Bounces Off Truck In Highway Landing

The pilot and lone occupant of a V-tailed Bonanza escaped injury when he set the plane down on a tractor trailer before settling onto a freeway near Houston on Sunday. The aircraft, registered to a Michigan company, had just departed West Houston Airport when it lost power and the pilot headed for northbound lanes of state highway 99.
Local authorities said the aircraft was on a “survey” mission when the accident occurred about 11:15 a.m. The aircraft was substantially consumed by the post-crash fire. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.
Pilot: There is a road below me, I’ll set down there and land with the traffic
Hooks Tower: I show you over 99
Pilot: Yea, my landing speed is 90.
Good outcome to a bad situation – kudos to the pilot for keeping his head and flying the plane.
No motor no altitude. Plane’s gonna land somewhere soon. Glad there was a good outcome.
I still don’t get the obsession with landing on an area covered in fixed and moving HARD obstacles. Unless there is no other choice, but often there is.
Roads are NOT runways.
May have been the best option. Sometimes, often, there are no good options.