100th Gulfstream G600 Delivered

Gulfstream Aerospace has handed over its 100th G600 business jet, which was outfitted at the company’s Dallas, Texas, completions center and delivered to an undisclosed North America-based customer on Wednesday. After receiving its FAA type and production certificates in July 2019, the model entered service the following August. Gulfstream handed over its 50th G600 in September 2021.

“The G600 continues to redefine excellence,” said Gulfstream President Mark Burns. “Thanks to its highly customizable cabin, fuel-efficient design and exceptional performance capabilities, we are seeing unwavering customer demand. The 100th G600 customer delivery is a testament to that excellence and surging popularity.”

The Gulfstream G600 offers a high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90, 6,600-NM range and full fuel payload of 2,600 pounds. Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW815GA engines, the aircraft comes equipped with Gulfstream’s Symmetry Flight Deck. The company noted that the G600, which can seat up to 19 passengers, has set more than 35 city-pair speed records to date.