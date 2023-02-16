NTSB Introduces GA Accident Data Visualization Tool

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a new tool designed to help users better visualize information on recent general aviation accident investigations. Called the General Aviation Accident Dashboard, the online tool offers statistical summaries, investigative findings and safety recommendations for GA accidents. The dashboard covers accidents taking place between 2012 and 2021.

“The NTSB has always been a data-driven agency and the proof is in our safety recommendations — every one of which is evidence-based,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. “Similarly, we want to maximize the number of stakeholders and researchers who can draw safety lessons from our accident data. That’s exactly what we hope this dashboard will accomplish.”

The General Aviation Accident Dashboard can filter information by year, location, phase of flight and defining event. The NTSB noted that it also includes preset filters for common searches such as findings related to aircraft control, powerplants or weather. Alongside the dashboard, the NTSB released four video tutorials on its use.

The NTSB’s General Aviation Accident Dashboard and tutorials can be found at www.ntsb.gov/safety/data/Pages/GeneralAviationDashboard.aspx.