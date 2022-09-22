Bombardier Challenger 3500 Enters Service

Bombardier’s Challenger 3500 business jet has officially entered service, the company announced on Tuesday. The launch customer for the aircraft is Entertainment Technology Partners Chairman and CEO Les Goldberg. As previously reported by AVweb, the Challenger 3500 was introduced in September 2021.

“Our Challenger 3500 business jet is clearly the right aircraft for today […] And our teams have done an amazing job delivering this aircraft to market in less than a year since it was launched,” said Bombardier president and CEO Éric Martel. “We congratulate Mr. Goldberg on being an early adopter of this ground-breaking aircraft, and we are delighted to share this proud milestone with him.”

An updated version of the Challenger 350, the Challenger 3500 offers a top speed of Mach 0.83, range of 3,400 NM and maximum payload of 3,400 pounds. Upgrades include an autothrottle system, reduced cabin altitude and redesigned interior along with a voice-controlled cabin to manage lighting, temperature and entertainment systems. The Challenger 3500 is powered by Honeywell HTF7350 engines and is equipped with the Collins Pro Line 21 avionics suite.