Bombardier To Resume Production

Bombardier has announced plans to gradually resume operations at its manufacturing facilities in Canada as of May 11. The company temporarily suspended aircraft and rail production activities and furloughed workers at its sites in Quebec and Ontario on March 24 following “government mandates enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19.” Bombardier said on Tuesday that it has already begun the process of recalling most of its Canada-based employees and expects to have nearly 11,000 people back at work over the next few weeks.

“As we resume operations across many of our sites, the health and safety of our employees, our customers and the general population will continue to be our top priority,” said Bombardier CEO Éric Martel. “I deeply believe that by continuing to work in close collaboration with the employee representatives and public health authorities in all the countries where we operate, Bombardier will establish itself as an example of a dynamic and responsible industrial leader in the global recovery.”

According to Bombardier, return-to-work schedules will vary by site and new health-and-safety procedures have been put in place. The company also said it intends to make use of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program, which provides subsidies of 75 percent of employee wages for up to 12 weeks for eligible businesses affected by COVID-19. Bombardier employs more than 60,000 people across its Aviation and Transportation segments.