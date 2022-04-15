Challenger 3500 Wins Top Product Design Award

Bombardier’s Challenger 3500 business jet has been recognized as “Red Dot: Best of the Best” in the Trains and Planes category at the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022 competition. Best of the Best is the highest distinction awarded in the international competition, which is held annually “to find the year’s best products.” Introduced in Sept. 2021, the Challenger 3500 is an updated version of the Challenger 350 with upgrades including an autothrottle system, reduced cabin altitude and redesigned interior.

“Bombardier’s design teams are true masters of their craft and I am proud that their work on the Challenger 3500 jet was recognized by the Red Dot jury for belonging to the best in its category,” said Bombardier president and CEO Éric Martel. “The Challenger aircraft platform has always delivered impressive performance, consistent reliability and a smooth ride, and I’m thrilled that the new interior design and technological features elevating the aircraft’s cabin experience have been acknowledged by this prestigious award.”

Introduced in Sept. 2021, the Honeywell HTF7350-powered Challenger 3500 will have a top speed of Mach 0.83, range of 3,400 NM and maximum payload of 3,400 pounds. It will be equipped with the Collins Pro Line 21 avionics suite and feature voice-controlled lighting, temperature and entertainment systems and wireless chargers throughout the cabin. The model is expected to enter service later this year.