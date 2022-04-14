Tecnam Unveils P-Mentor Trainer

Tecnam officially introduced its new P-Mentor two-seat, low-wing single-engine piston aircraft on Wednesday. The IFR-capable P-Mentor, which is designed for the training market, received its EASA type certificate last week. According to the company, the aircraft is suited for private and instrument training along with upset prevention and recovery training (UPRT). Tecnam noted that the P-Mentor’s new wing design allowed it to pass the latest EASA CS-23 amendment requirements for low speed and stall characteristics without a ballistic recovery system (BRS), although BRS is approved and available as an option on the aircraft.

“We are delighted to present the P-Mentor today,” said Giovanni Pascale, Tecnam managing director. “I am sure this new design will revitalize the Trainer market, helping many flight schools to remain competitive and profitable and making new student pilots happier and more proficient. Real sustainability, fuel economy and profitability start here.”

The Tecnam P-Mentor is powered by the Rotax 912iSc engine and comes equipped with Garmin G3X flight displays. The aircraft offers a top cruise speed of 117 knots, 730-NM range and useful load of 290 kg (639 pounds). In addition, it is outfitted with a Garmin GI275 as a backup instrument and GFC 500 autopilot. An optional simulated retractable gear control is also available. The aircraft will be on display for the first time at AERO Friedrichshafen, which will run from April 27-30.