Gulfstream Sells Last G550

Gulfstream announced the sale of its last commercially available Gulfstream G550 business jet on Wednesday. According to the company, it will now move toward winding down production of the model. More than 600 G550s have been manufactured since the aircraft was introduced in 2000. The model flew for the first time in July 2002 and entered service in September 2003. The last G550 is scheduled for delivery in 2021.

“The G550 set the standard for subsequent aircraft and the industry,” said Gulfstream president Mark Burns. “While manufacturing of the G550 will end, our industry-leading support of the aircraft will continue. With more than 30 company-owned and factory-authorized service centers on five continents as well as the ability to produce and procure parts, we are well-prepared to continue offering G550 owners the highest level of support.”

The G550 design team was awarded the Robert J. Collier Trophy in 2003 for “leading edge achievement in designing, testing and building an innovative aircraft while incorporating measurable safety enhancements and far-reaching advances in aerospace technology.” The Rolls-Royce BR710-powered aircraft offers a 6,750 NM range, top speed of Mach 0.885 and can be configured to seat up to 19 passengers. It is equipped with Gulfstream’s PlaneView flight deck, for which it was the launch platform.