Latest King Airs Receive ANAC Certification

Textron Aviation announced on Wednesday that its Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER and King Air 260 aircraft have received certifications from Brazil’s Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC/National Civil Aviation Authority). With that hurdle cleared, the company is planning to begin deliveries of its newest twin-engine turboprop models in the country this quarter. According to Textron, almost 500 King Airs are currently in operation in Brazil, making it the second largest active King Air fleet outside of the U.S.

“The Beechcraft King Air’s operational versatility is its key selling point in Brazil and around the globe,” said Textron Aviation vice president of sales in Latin America Marcelo Moreira. “The King Air is a high-performance turboprop that can operate in almost any environment, from large metropolitan airports to short unprepared strips, which is why the aircraft is so popular in this region of the world.”

Textron Aviation introduced the King Air 360/360ER in August 2020 and it received its FAA type certification in October that year. The 360 has a range of 1,806 NM, top cruise speed of 312 knots and useful load of 5,145 pounds. The 360ER version offers a 2,692-NM range, 303-knot maximum cruise speed and 7,145-pound useful load. The King Air 260 debuted at NBAA’s Virtual Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-VBACE) in December 2020 and got its FAA type certificate the following March. It has a range of 1,720 NM, top cruise speed of 310 knots and useful load of 3,760 pounds.