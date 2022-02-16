NBAA Launches Owner Pilot Association Coalition

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has launched a new coalition aimed at bringing leaders of business aircraft owner-pilot organizations together. According to the association, the NBAA Owner Pilot Association Coalition (NBAA OPAC) will “tackle top concerns for business aviators and explore opportunities to grow the owner-operator community.” The group initially plans to focus on topic such as enhancing operator safety, addressing insurance coverage and costs and initiatives to drive owner-pilot associations’ member acquisition and retention.

“NBAA is about serving all entrepreneurs and companies using an aircraft for business, including owner pilots,” said NBAA senior vice president of strategy, marketing and innovation Andrew Broom. “This new, grassroots coalition will connect the best thinking to concrete action to address owner-operators’ unique challenges, and also optimize the many ways aviation can support their business needs.”

NBAA OPAC is being advised by representatives from groups including Cirrus Vision Pilots and Owners, Citation Jet Pilots Association (CJP), Embraer Jet Operators Association (EJOA), Malibu M-Class Owner and Pilot Association and TBM Owner Pilot Association (TBMOPA). NBAA currently represents more than 10,000 company and professional members in the business aviation sector.