Buttigieg Signals Passenger Compensation Rules Coming

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is signalling more regulation is coming to address air travel issues and compensation seems to be a major theme. In a letter to the nine major airlines, Buttigieg first dressed them down for the on-time record in the first six months of the year, which included a cancellation rate of 3.2 percent and 24 percent delayed. “These aren’t just numbers,” Buttigieg said in the letter. “These are missed birthday, parties, graduations, time with loved ones and important meetings.”

But he seemed to zero in on making sure passengers are fed, watered and, where necessary, housed when their flights are messed up. He said three hours should get you a food voucher and an overnight delay a night at the inn. Most airlines already do that when the delays and cancellation are their fault. Maintenance snags are the most common reason an airline will put you up for the night or buy you dinner. But they seem to be chafing at providing compensation when staffing issues are the cause. Buttigieg said the DOT will have a Web site up in time for the Labor Day weekend that spells out airline policies on compensation.