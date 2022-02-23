China’s Civil Aviation Authority Releases Certification Guidance on EHang EH216

EHang, China’s self-described “autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company” announced today (February 23) that the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has formally adopted Special Conditions for Type Certification for the company’s EH216-S AAV. EHang stock surged 12.17 percent as of mid-morning.

The special conditions (English translation not readily available) provide compliance and safety guidance for the company on flight performance, structures, design and construction, propulsion systems, systems and equipment, data link, and ground-station control, according to a company statement.

The two-seat EH216-S is powered by eight electric motors driving vertical rotors. It is designed for the tourism and autonomous air taxi market. In January, EHang announced that AirX, a Japan-based air mobility digital platform company, placed a pre-order for 50 EH216-S aircraft, terms not disclosed. EHang said at the time, “The pre-order of the EH216 AAVs are planned to facilitate various Urban Air Mobility (UAM) projects in Japan and may provide “air taxi” services for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, Kansai, Japan.”