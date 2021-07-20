Cirrus Unveils G2+ Vision Jet

The Cirrus Vision Jet is getting a 20-percent increase in takeoff performance with Tuesday’s launch of the G2+ version. The latest upgrade to the single-engine Vision Jet will also add Gogo InFlight WiFi and expanded color options. According to Cirrus, G2+ deliveries are expected to begin next month.

“The enhancements to both the take-off performance capabilities in hot and high conditions and the InFlight WiFi connected passenger experience ensure that the Vision Jet continues to exceed the evolving needs of our owners, both present and future,” said Cirrus Aircraft CEO Zean Nielsen. “This aircraft is one more revolutionary advance in personal aviation, made possible by the world-class team at Cirrus Aircraft.”

The Williams FJ33-5A-powered G2+ Vision Jet has a range of 1,275 NM, cruise speed of 305 knots and payload of 1,400 pounds. Features include autothrottle, a whole-airplane parachute, the Safe Return emergency autoland system and Garmin Perspective Touch+ flight deck. The aircraft received its FAA type certificate in 2016 and the second generation G2 version was introduced in 2019. As previously reported by AVweb, the Vision Jet was awarded the 2017 Robert J. Collier Trophy.