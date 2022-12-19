Dozens Injured In Severe Turbulence Near Hawaii

Hawaiian officials say as many as 36 people were treated and 11`are in serious condition in hospitals in Honolulu after an Hawaiian Airlines A330 hit severe turbulence on Sunday. The flight was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew and was 30 minutes out from Honolulu when it flew through the rough air. The aircraft landed safely but a total of 20 people went to the hospital and the other 16 were treated by first responders at the airport.

A cold front was forecast to spawn thunderstorms, damaging winds and flooding in Oahu. Among those hospitalized were three crew members. Head injuries, including loss of consciousness, cuts and bruises were reported after unbuckled occupants flew about the cabin.