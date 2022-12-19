Dozens Injured In Severe Turbulence Near Hawaii

Hawaiian officials say as many as 36 people were treated and 11`are in serious condition in hospitals in Honolulu after an Hawaiian Airlines A330 hit severe turbulence on Sunday. The flight was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew and was 30 minutes out from Honolulu when it flew through the rough air. The aircraft landed safely but a total of 20 people went to the hospital and the other 16 were treated by first responders at the airport.
A cold front was forecast to spawn thunderstorms, damaging winds and flooding in Oahu. Among those hospitalized were three crew members. Head injuries, including loss of consciousness, cuts and bruises were reported after unbuckled occupants flew about the cabin.
With being 30 minutes from destination I’ll bet the seatbelt light was on. Even if it wasn’t except for flight attendants doing their job there is no reason for passengers at their seats not to have their seat belts on. Hopefully any flight attendants who may have been injured along with any belted pax who may have been struck by unbelted persons will recover quickly. As far as any injuries to any unbelted passengers, you got what you deserved. I know some may feel my last sentence may be cruel, but I get tired of seeing so many ignoring the seatbelt on light during times the pilots think it is needed when I am airlining, knowing it is for everyone’s safety.
Seat belt sign was reported on, yet a bunch of passengers were not belted in. However I am sure that there will be a bunch of lawsuits against Hawaiian, Taking responsibility for your deliberate actions is so yesterday 🙄