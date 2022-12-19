M-T Tests 11-Blade Prop

By
Russ Niles
-
Published: Updated:
20

M-T Propellers says its 11-bladed design delivers increased thrust with “an impressive noise and sound signature.” The German propmaker says it put the turbine-like device on a Piper Cheyenne fitted with P&W PT6A-135A engines and flew it a couple of months ago. “The very promising results in static thrust, 15% increase over the standard certified 5-bladed propeller, and the jet-noise signature showed another time what could be possible in the propeller developments,” the company said in a statement. Hear that “jet-noise signature” in the company video.

It seems unlikely the prop will be offered as an STC on existing aircraft, however. “The propeller system, combined with a low RPM power supply from a turbine or an electric engine, opens new possibilities for performance, efficiency, and noise,” the company said. 

Avatar photo
Russ Niles
http://www.avweb.com

Other AVwebflash Articles

20 COMMENTS

  6. Bought a Hartzell 3 blade Top-Prop for my 182. Hartzell factory rep said it’s about all they sell for 182’s, and if they made a 5 blade he said they wouldn’t be able to make enough of them. :7)

    Funny when thinking back and some planes had a 1 blade prop. Look it up.

    • True story about the one blade prop. Some years ago at my airport west of OSH, some guy trailered in an old Cub from WA to assemble then fly into the show. It had one of those single bladed props but he wasn’t planning on flying it with it. I told him that he should take it and the tools to install it after he took it to Airventure where he’d wind up wowing the crowd. Instead, he just displayed it. It was supposed to be MORE efficient but — in practice wasn’t. In place of a second blade, it had a stubby lead weight. It was certificated for the 40hp and 65hp engines. It was made by Everel. I think PB needs one.

  12. Agreed. I have limited experience with constant speed props, but my Pitts had a 2 blade MT on it when I bought it. Even with just two blades, it was like hitting a wall when I pulled the power back on downwind, compared to a fixed pitch prop on the same airframe.