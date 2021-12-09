EAA, AMA Launch Reciprocal Museum Admission Program

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) have announced that their members will now get free admission to the other association’s museum. The arrangement applies to the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and the National Model Aviation Museum in Muncie, Indiana. EAA noted that the groups already “coordinate on a number of programs ranging from membership benefits to government advocacy.”

“EAA and AMA members share so many aviation interests that it makes sense for us to welcome members of either association to our museums,” said Ren Scott, EAA manager of partnership development. “Aviation enthusiasts are always seeking new experiences wherever they travel and this reciprocal agreement gives that opportunity while building on the close working relationship between EAA and AMA.”

Open year-round, the EAA Aviation Museum currently has around 100 aircraft on display. It also offers a variety of education programs and special events throughout the year. The National Model Aviation Museum is open seasonally from June through mid-September. It features exhibits on free flight, control line, and radio control models along with offering virtual tours and digital collections, which are available year-round.