Embraer Opens Air Mobility Engineering Research Center

Embraer has officially opened a new engineering research center dedicated to studying “air mobility for the future.” According to Embraer, the center’s work will focus on low-carbon aviation, autonomous systems and advanced design and manufacturing. It was also funded by Brazil’s Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica (Technological Institute of Aeronautics/ITA) and Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo (São Paulo Research Foundation/FAPESP).

“It is an immense satisfaction to accompany the beginning of the activities of the Engineering Research Center that brings together great talents in conducting applied research of high value to society,” said Luís Carlos Affonso, Embraer vice president of engineering and technology. “We are very excited about the partnership with ITA and other institutions that creates a favorable environment for the search for solutions focused on zero-carbon aviation, autonomous systems, and advanced manufacturing, fundamental to building future air mobility.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Embraer announced plans to invest in the center in May 2022. It represents a five-year investment of R$48 million ($9.17 million), which will cover research equipment, grants and administrative support. Embraer say it expects around 150 “professors, research fellows, and experts from the aeronautics industry” to take part in the project.