WAT Announces Landing Light Rebate Program

Eager to get pilots and aircraft owners to try the new Parmetheus G3 landing light, WAT (who you may know better as Whelen) has introduced a trade-in and trade-up program that offers a rebate of as much as $70 toward the new G3. The program includes both PAR-36 and PAR-46 lights in 14-volt or 28-volt versions from a few popular manufacturers. Qualifying models from AeroLEDS, Aero-Lites and Aveo Engineering can earn $30-$70 in rebates.

For those with earlier versions of WAT’s Parmetheus landing light, an upgrade to the current G3 will net a rebate of $50-$70, depending on the older model.

The Parmetheus G3 is available in both the PAR-36 and PAR-46 sizes. Both run on 14 or 28 volts. While the G3 in the smaller PAR-36 size can be ordered as either a spot-beam landing light or a wider-beam taxi light, for now the PAR-46 bulb is offered only in the landing-light beam style. The smaller lamps pull less than 4 amps at 14 volts, while the larger PAR-46 lights come in right at 6 amps on 28 volts.

WAT says the Parmetheus G3 in PAR-46 size puts out more than 200K candela initially and is still above 120K candela after 45 minutes. The PAR-36 version puts out more than 130K candela at startup and maintains nearly 70K candela after 45 minutes. All LEDs suffer from some sort of intensity rolloff thanks to heat-management strategies.

The rebate/upgrade program runs through April 30, 2023.

The Parmetheus G3 in PAR-36 form (left) and the larger PAR-46 (right).

