Eviation Sells Up To 50 Electric Commuter Aircraft To German Startup

German startup flyVbird signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the purchase of 25 of Eviation’s Alice all-electric aircraft with options to buy 25 more.
Alice, now valued at more than $5 billion, first debuted at the 2019 Paris Air Show. It is the world’s first flight-tested all-electric commuter aircraft. According to Eviation, the nine-passenger regional aircraft produces zero emissions and has significantly lower operating costs per hour compared to light jets or regional turboprops.
The Oct. 16 deal with flyVbird marks Eviation’s fifth announced order this year, which also includes partnerships with MONTE, Aerus, Aerolease and Solyu.
In a statement, flyVbird said once it obtains an Air Operator Certificate, it will utilize Alice “for decentralized and sustainable travel across Europe, connecting unconnected or underserved communities worldwide and delivering carbon-free, cost-effective, and convenient air travel.” The regional carrier notes its operation is focused on enhancing connectivity in rural areas where it will use smaller, more accessible airports.
Vice President of Commercial Sales at Eviation, Eddie Jaisaree, said, “The European Union is moving forward with ambitious new rules aimed at decarbonizing the aviation industry. The Alice is the innovative and beautifully designed aircraft needed to lead aerospace’s transition to net zero carbon emissions. We are very pleased to partner with flyVbird in the future of flight.”
Until its certified, flying and in production, a LOI to buy “future” aircraft is worth the same as a roll of TP.
Zero emissions is not likely. The energy to create the batteries alone is massive, and likely made in China where the electricity comes from coal plants, or recycling them, if that’s even possible in some countries. Add to that the electricity for recharging of the batteries will likely come from coal, natural gas, or a legacy nuclear power plant. There’s the pollution from graphite and other rare earth materials dust released into the atmosphere mining the materials for the batteries. Then there is the materials to build the rest of the; airframe, electronics, interior, etc., much of which come from oil.
I don’t see an expected range for the aircraft, it’s likely not a great distance.
From the future Flight web site:
“Eviation displayed its first full-scale prototype of the aircraft at the Paris Air Show in 2019 before shipping it to Prescott, Arizona, where the company intended to begin flight testing before the end of 2019
After several further delays, the Alice made its first flight on September 27, 2022. Eviation said that is now targeting a VFR (daytime) range of 250 nm (down from the 440 nm previously stated). It has also pushed back the projected service entry date to 2027.”
Nice to see folks thinking big bit it seems like a they have a habit of overpromising and underdelivering…..
I wonder how the load and headwinds will effect the 250nm range…..
This aircraft is NOT an E-VTOL. It’s an E-CTOL.
Ouch. You are correct and it was my fault not Amelia’s. We’re fixing right now.
A planned 18,500lb gross takeoff with a 2500lb payload capacity, before certification, to go 250nm. I have a hard time seeing this work economically, even if all the technology does.
Of all the electric aircraft projects out there the Alice has the biggest bullshit to investment ratio. I’ve spoken to other electric aircraft designers who just shake their heads at how Eviation still manages to fleece investors.
Title on linked page says LOI units are 5, not 50.