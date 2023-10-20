McSpadden Cardinal Crashed 440 Feet Short Of Runway

The NTSB says the Cessna 177RG carrying AOPA Safety Institute head Richard McSpadden crashed about 440 feet short of Lake Placid’s Runway 14 in a failed attempt to return to the airport after McSpadden reported an unspecified problem with the plane. According to the preliminary report (click link at end of story) McSpadden was in the right seat and Russ Francis, the owner of the plane and a former NFL player and Super Bowl winner, was in the left seat. It’s not clear who was flying when the aircraft hit an embankment about 15 feet below the brow of the plateau on which the airport is built. Both men died of their injuries in the Oct. 1 accident.
The Cardinal was No. 2 in a two-ship formation with an A36 Bonanza carrying a photographer to capture images for a magazine story. McSpadden was to take control of the plane when the photo shoot began. After the Bonanza took off, the Cardinal followed. “During the takeoff roll, a witness described that the engine sounded as if the propeller was set for ‘climb’ and not takeoff, then he heard the engine surge,” the report says. “During the initial climb, the witness further described that the engine did not sound as if it was running at full power.” As the Cardinal moved to join with the Bonanza about 300-400 feet AGL, the Bonanza pilot heard McSpadden on the CTAF say, “We have a problem and we’re returning to the airport.”
Examination of the wreckage didn’t appear to reveal any issues with the plane, which had plenty of fuel and an almost-new engine. Weather was clear and winds were light. Francis had recently purchased Lake Placid Airways, which ultimately owned the aircraft. McSpadden, a former commander of the Air Force Thunderbirds, was a highly respected accident analyst. He frequently published factual descriptions of high-profile accidents soon after they occurred with the intent of tempering the sometimes-speculative analyses of some social media influencers.
Hmm, no wire strike?
Was engine producing some power or no power?
that airport has homes to the north and forests to the south, both less than ideal places to land. returning to the airport, that is turning south, would be an appropriate course of action to avoid hitting homes. what I learned from this tragedy is to always always always assess the surrounding terrain for all airports along the chosen route and adjust the route accordingly. the ideal airport being one that is not surrounded by hostile terrain.
In addition, take the time to consider your departure route as regards emergency landing options.
On best glide. Best glide is just that, the airplane configuration that will give the longest horizontal distance per loss of altitude by keeping the airplane as clean as possible and at speed until the last moment.
The aircraft was found with 10° flaps and gear down. Too early? Pilot error?
“The aircraft was found with 10° flaps and gear down. Too early? Pilot error?“
That would be the take-off condition. Raising or lowering the gear on that make/model Cardinal RG takes about 12-13 seconds. And during a portion of that cycle the drag increases.
I’m guessing they weren’t up long enough to raise the gear, much less time enough to lower it again.
You are correct. It might have been a decision to ‘not touch anything’ while turning back and aligning for a landing. This can be a tough predicament, especially when at 400 feet AGL. I instructed in C177RGs and can appreciate the situation, whether with partial power or none at all.
The witness testimony is new, but doesn’t add much to our understanding.
It sounds like the airplane was producing partial power, which makes turning back make sense.
Although of all the talk about the (im)possible turn, I haven’t seen anyone question the wisdom of attempting it at a runway with a steep slope at the approach end.
It’s one thing to risk landing short on flat ground, but quite another to crash into a cliff.