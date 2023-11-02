Fargo Jet Center Delivers A Pair Of Air Ambulance Lear 75s to Romania

Fargo (North Dakota) Jet Center (FJC) recently delivered a pair of customized Bombardier Learjet 75 air ambulance aircraft to Romania. Working in collaboration with the manufacturer and Spectrum Aeromed, FJC turned over the reconfigured twinjets to Romania’s General Aviation Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to support the country’s emergency rescue services.

FJC transformed the aircraft from their standard passenger configurations to full-service air medical interiors while also adding performance enhancements. Modifications include downwash patient lighting, a removable bulkhead, a baggage storage cabinet, a 6,000-liter oxygen rack system, and a forward cargo bay. “Additionally,” FJC announced, “the factory side entry and lower sidewall interiors were modified and encased in full stainless steel.”

Working directly with Fargo-based Aeromed, FJC outfitted each aircraft for transporting two critical patients. The Aeromed configuration includes an incubator for critical condition infants and an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine. Chase McCown, Spectrum Aeromed President, noted, “With facilities based on the same airport, our teams can better collaborate throughout a project.”

Randy Jenson, FJC v-p, said, “From conceptual design to fully installed solutions, our proven abilities played a key role in equipping these aircraft for their unique mission of improving healthcare accessibility and response times for critical medical emergencies.”