Sporty’s Joins With LIFT Academy On Pilot Training Initiative

Aviation catalog icon Sporty’s Pilot Shop announced today (Nov. 1) it has teamed up with Republic Airways-owned LIFT Academy to supply pilot-training courses for LIFT students. Sporty’s courses available to pilot candidates include the Learn To Fly curriculum as well as its Instrument Rating, Commercial Pilot and Garmin G1000 Checkout courses.

Every Sporty’s course consists of hours of 4k video content with flight deck perspectives and 3D animations. Sporty’s also provides dedicated mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. The apps also enable students to download the content for viewing offline.

Sporty’s will also provide test-prep tools for LIFT Academy students, who can generate unlimited study sessions and practice exams from Sporty’s proprietary database of thousands of test questions. LIFT Academy will also have Sporty’s CFI Portal and Chief CFI assets “to monitor and track student progress within Sporty’s courses,” according to the announcement.

Edward Bagden, director of LIFT’s operations and academic programs, said, “The flight school management tools provide our team with the tools they need to provide LIFT students with the best training possible.” Sporty’s President John Zimmerman said, “Sporty’s courses, paired with LIFT’s on-site flight training, will provide LIFT students with a premier learning experience as they prepare for their aviation career.”