FreeFlight Announces TSO Approval Of Its 5G-Immune Radar Altimeters

Avionics manufacturer FreeFlight Systems has announced that its Terrain series of radar altimeters (“radalts”) has received FAA Technical Standard Order certification. The dual-install RA-6500 and single-install RA-5500 meet performance standards for airborne low-range radar altimeters free from interference by 5G cellular telephone networks.

Anthony Rios, president of FreeFlight Systems, said, “In 2019, foreseeing the interference to radar altimeters from C Band 5G telecommunications, we launched an innovative, clean-sheet radar altimeter design to provide protection from signal interference. We are proud to have achieved TSO certification, which allows us to better serve our industry with a modernized, rugged, and flexible radar altimeter solution that currently does not exist in the market.”

FreeFlight Systems reports that the Terrain series of radalts are “designed for all segments of aviation, including commercial transport, business and general aviation, military and defense, rotorcraft, and uncrewed aviation.” The models are also described as taking up as much as 60 percent less volume in the avionics bay, compared with most existing units.

FreeFlight said, “The Terrain Series demonstrated that 5G interference rejection enables users to operate aircraft safely, even in close proximity to 5G cellular towers.”