Tailwind Air Adds D.C.-Area Destination To Its Grand Caravan Flights

Starting September 13, Tailwind Air is adding a new destination to its current offerings. Flights on Tailwind Air’s amphibious float-equipped Cessna Grand Caravans will now connect Manhattan’s Skyport Marina at East 23rd Street to Washington, D.C., via the GA airport at College Park, Maryland (KCGS), just a short walk to subway service into Washington at the College Park Metro station (Green Line) and MARC train station. The flights are expected to take 80 to 90 minutes, and Tailwind says they represent “the only scheduled air service inside the Beltway [excepting Reagan Washington National Airport – DCA].”

Alan Ram, CEO and cofounder of Tailwind Air, said, “Bypassing the congestion of the northeast corridor between New York and Washington, D.C. remains the core mission of Tailwind Air. This new D.C. service complements our existing groundbreaking service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor as well as our numerous summer destinations in the Hamptons [Long Island, New York] and Provincetown [Cape Cod, Massachusetts].”

To stoke interest in its latest route, Tailwind is offering a “buy one seat, and a companion flies with you free” promotion. The offer is available at flytailwind.com until September 10 for flights through December 21. To book, enter promo code “TWDCBOGO” on the website. And as usual, “some restrictions apply.”